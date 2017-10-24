Caramoan ex-Mayor Co released on bail

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

NAGA CITY 10/24/17 (Bicol Standard) -- The petition for bail of Caramoan, Camarines Sur former mayor Marilyn Co has been granted.

The bail amounted to P300,000.00.

"The evidence against her is not strong, that's why the bail petition was granted," according to Atty. Carlos Cortes, Co's legal counsel.

Co is presently detained at the National Bureau of Investigation office here, but will be released after she completes the requirements for bail.

The case is pending at the sala of  Judge Ma. Angela Acompanado-Arroyo at the Regional Trial Court, San Jose, Camarines Sur.
