Bicol crime volume down

The data was based on comparative crime statistics covering year 2016 and 2017.
The total crime volume for the period of January to September 2016 was 28,900. It dropped to 25,448 recorded incidents for the period of January to September 2017.
From January to September 2017, 6,023 incidents or 23.67% out of 25,448 incidents were index crimes. Index crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, carnapping and cattle rustling.
Meantime, 19,425 incidents or 76.33% are non-index crimes. Non-index crimes include violation of special laws such as illegal drugs, crimes against women and children, child abuse, violations of the traffic code, Firearms, illegal gambling, illegal logging, juvenile justice act, illegal fishing, threats, alarms and scandal, malicious mischief, estafa, acts of lasciviousness, unjust vexation, adultery, abortion, and arson.
Theft recorded the highest occurrence with 2,300 or 38.37% incidents; followed by Physical Injury with 1,828 or 30.49% incidents; Robbery with 733 or 12.23% incidents; Rape with 509 or 8.49% incidents; Murder with 327 or 5.45% incidents; Carnapping (MC) with 220 or 3.67% incidents; Homicide with 68 or 1.13% incidents; and Carnapping with 10 or 0.17%.
The notable decrease in the total crime volume, the police said, may be attributed to the reinvigorated anti-criminality program by PRO-5, like the target output policy, Bicol Region Against Drugs (BRAD), the implementation of Motorcycle Cops against Crime and the active support of the local government units and as well as the community.