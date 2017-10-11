Army member gunned down in Sorsogon

SORSOGON CITY 10/11/17 (Bicol Standard)- A member of the Philippine Army was shot by unidentified gunman at La Fhang Videoke Bar, Brgy. Balogo, Sorsogon City at around 9:45 p.m. last night.
PSupt. Edison A. Dumangas, Chief of Police, identified the victim as PFC Marklyn Moral Baliza, 21 years old, married, and presently assigned at 903rd Brigade Brgy. San Rafael Castilla Sorsogon.
Baliza is a native of Pasacao, Camarines Sur and is currently residing at Peralta St. Brgy. Bitan-o, Sorsogon City.
According to Marjorie Baliza, wife of the victim, they were having drinking spree inside the bar when suddenly an unidentified gunman believed to be a member of the New People's Army covertly entered the bar.
The alleged rebel drew a short firearm and fired four successive shots at the victim, hitting different parts of his body while his cohort served as a lookout.
The suspects fled towards Brgy. Abuyog, Sorsogon City on board a motorcycle.
Based on the description of the victim’s wife, the gunman was wearing a yellow jersey with a cap, more or less 5'2" in height, small built while the other who served as a lookout was wearing striped t-shirt and short pants.
The victim sustained gunshot wounds on different parts of his body and was rushed to Sts. Peter and Paul Hospital for medical treatment.
Meantime, the SOCO team led by SP02 Aljo M. Liray recovered pieces of evidence such as four fired cartridges of cal. 45. These were placed under the custody of Sorsogon Provincial Crime Laboratory Office (SPCLO) for proper disposition. CCTV footages of the bar have been requested for possible identification of the suspects.