Alleged notorious crime group leader killed in Sorsogon

|Photo by Vincent Nato
The Sorsogon police said it received information from a concerned citizen regarding the presence of a a certain Rommel D. Sium at Sitio Baribag, Barangay Bibincahan, this city.
Sium, the report said, was armed with a firearm with an unknown caliber.
Joint elements of Sorsogon police proceeded to the site to to verify the report. Upon arrival of the operating unit, Sium took notice of their presence, and boarded his tricycle to evade arrest, the police reported.
Sium and the police exchanged gunfire.
The suspect was hit and was killed instantly, the police said.
Recovered pieces of evidence from the area were two fired cartridge cases, one pistol of unknown caliber and five cartridges inserted in a magazine. These were put into custody of Provincial Crime Laboratory for examination.
Meantime, the cadaver of the victim was brought to St. Anthony Funeral Parlor for autopsy examination.
Sorsogon Provincial Police Office Director Senior Supt. Marlon C. Tejada said of the incident: "Sorsogon PPO in its relentless campaign against criminality is iron-fist in dealing with criminals and other lawless elements to maintain peace and order in the province of Sorsogon."