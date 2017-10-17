Agricultural achievers in Bicol feted

|Bicol Standard photo
NAGA CITY 10/17/2017 (Bicol Standard) -- Underscoring the integral role of agriculture in the lives of Filipinos, the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office 5 recognized the Gawad Saka, Corn Quality and Rural Women Achievers at the Convention Center, Avenue Plaza Hotel, Magsaysay Avenue here today.
Usec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Undersecretary for Administration, Agribusiness & Marketing and Regional Engagement and Chairperson, DA-GAD Focal System, who graced the event with her presence, lauded the achievers for their contributions in boosting productivity and the economic growth of the agriculture sector.
Romulo-Puyat conferred the awards, assisted by Dr. Elena B. De los Santos, Regional Executive Director, DA RFO 5; Mr. Rodel Tornilla, Dr. Edgar R. Madrid, RTD for Research and Regulation, DA RFO 5; Dir. Dennis del Socorro, Regional Director BFAR- RFO5, and Mr. Alfredo R. Rillo, Chairperson, RAFC-5.
The following are the awardees:
Gawad Saka Achievers
1. Edgar A. Pesebre - Polangui, Albay - Outstanding Rice Farmer
2. Valentin L. Lopez - Daraga, Albay - Outstanding High Value Crop Farmer
3. Joji A. Belodo – Oas, Albay – Outstanding Young Farmer
4. HML Foods Corp. – Daraga, Albay - Outstanding Agri-Entrepreneur
5. Mr. and Mrs. Rodolfo L. Brinola and Family – Castilla, Sorsogon – Outstanding Farm/Fisherfolk Family
6. Inararan Rural Improvement Club – Bulan, Sorsogon – Outstanding Rural Improvement Club (RIC)
7. Tigbao 4-H Club – Aroroy, Masbate – Outstanding Young Farmer Organization
8. Gubat St. Anthony Cooperative – Gubat, Sorsogon – Outstanding Small Farmer Organization
9. MAFC Canaman – Canaman, Camarines Sur – Outstanding Municipal Agricultural & Fisher Council (MAFC)
10. Manito Barangay Food Terminal (BFT) – Manito, Albay – Outstanding Barangay Food Terminal (LGU-operated)
Corn Quality Achievers
Outstanding MLGU/CLGU
1. MLGU of Calabanga, Camarines Sur
2. MLGU of Goa, Camarines Sur
3. CLGU of Iriga City, Camarines Sur
4. MLGU of Tigaon, Camarines Sur
5. CLGU of Naga City, Camarines Sur
Outstanding Municipal/City Agriculturists (MAs/CAs)
1. Mr. Gil Gabriel H. Bordado III (Calabanga, Camarines Sur)
2. Ms. Felina A. Sanoy (Goa, Camarines Sur)
3. Mr. Ruben S. Delos Santos (Iriga City, Camarines Sur)
4. Ms. Lea M. Beltran (Tigaon, Camarines Sur)
5. Ms. Maria Edna B. Bongalonta (Naga City, Camarines Sur)
Outstanding Agricultural Extension Workers (AEWs)
1. Mr. Joshua T. Ipo (Calabanga, Camarines Sur)
2. Mr. Ryan F. Calatrava (Calabanga, Camarines Sur)
3. Mr. Jerry M. Mercado (Goa, Camarines Sur)
4. Ms. Marly L. Corporal (Iriga City, Camarines Sur)
5. Mr. Honesto C. Sirios, Jr. (Iriga City, Camarines Sur)
6. Ms. Jonafel A. Taduran (Iriga City, Camarines Sur)
7. Mr. Noel O. Manaog (Buhi, Camarines Sur)
8. Mr. Buster A. Ibarbia (Buhi, Camarines Sur)
9. Mr. Hector O. Llagas (Bato, Camarines Sur)
10. Ms. Annie C. Lumanog (Bula, Camarines Sur)
Cassava Cluster Management Excellence Award (CCMEA)
Tuburan United Farmers Association (Cawayan, Masbate)
Rural Women Achievers
1. Rebecca S. Purisima – Tigaon, Camarines Sur – Regional Winner
2. Lazara O. Nibungco – Guinobatan, Albay – 1st Runner-up
3. Hilda H. Martinez – Casiguran, Sorsogon – 2nd Runner-up
4. Norlinda A. Zaldua – Daet, Camarines Norte – Special Citation
5. Teresita M. Pisit – Daet, Camarines Norte – Special Citation