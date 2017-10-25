400 unused wheelchairs for Masbate, Catanduanes discovered at Philpost office

Said wheelchairs have been at the aforementioned office since the time of the Aquino administration, under the leadership of then-Health Secretary Janette Garin, instead of being distributed to the people of Catanduanes and Masbate.
Media reports added that the 400 wheelchairs were part of the 32,000 units which were supposed to be delivered to various parts of the Philippines.
They were discovered by a concerned citizen who chanced upon the unused wheelchairs while taking a walk at the Philpost compound.