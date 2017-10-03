3 gunmen shoot Tinambac tanod

TINAMBAC, Camarines Sur 10/23/17 (Bicol Standard)--A tanod of Barangay Tamban, this town, was fired upon by unidentified persons while buying coffee at a store yesterday morning.
The police said the bullet missed Aladino Jacinto, of legal age, married, and a resident of said barangay.
However, the three perpetrators, all armed, continued to run after him into the barangay hall.
The tanod managed to escape, the police said.
Recovered from the scene were four pieces empty shells, three unfired cartridges, and one slug, all for suspected cal. 45 and one empty shell for suspected cal. 9mm.
Follow-up investigation is being conducted by Tinambac MPS for the possible identification and arrest of the suspects.
Recovered from the scene were four pieces empty shells, three unfired cartridges, and one slug, all for suspected cal. 45 and one empty shell for suspected cal. 9mm.
Follow-up investigation is being conducted by Tinambac MPS for the possible identification and arrest of the suspects.