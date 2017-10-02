2 minors drown in Cam Sur

NAGA CITY 10/15/17 (Bicol Standard)--Two minors in the province of Camarines Sur drowned in two separate incidents last Friday, October 13.
One incident occured in Zone 3, Brgy.Bonifacio, San Fernando, Camarines Sur at around 9 a.m.
Thirteen-year-old boy Mark Gin Vida y Miranda, the police reported, was playing in the Agos River when he was caught by a strong current.
PO2 Ramil Labrador tried to save the victim through first aid and was able to briefly revive him.
The victim was thereafter rushed to a hospital in Naga City but was pronounced dead by the attending physician.
Meanwhile, another drowning incident was recorded in Brgy. Sagrada Familia, Minalabac, Camarines Sur at around 3:30 p.m. of the same date.
Twelve-year-old John Patrick Calvelo y Ibol went to a nearby canal to clean his feet, but accidentally slipped and was caught by the strong current.
The incident occurred after a heavy rainfall, according to his father Ericson Calvelo y Romobio.
The victim was rushed to the Bicol Medical Center in Naga City but was pronounced dead on arrival.