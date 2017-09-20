VG Pimentel lobbies for CNorte hospital upgrade

|Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital
Photo via https://www.facebook.com/pages/Camarines-Norte-Provincial-Hospital/216874988337215
In his priviledge speech before the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan today, Pimentel narrated that several media outlets criticized the insufficient bed capacity of the provincial hospital.
He explained that on the day the media outfit visited, there were 239 patients confined in the hospital, which is more than double the bed capacity of 100.
It was mentioned in the media report that in one bed, there were two mothers and two infants. In addition, the bed covers were ripped and in deplorable condition.
Pimentel, instead of shunning the report and the negative comments it generated on social media, invited the members of the media to see for themselves the situation of the CNPH.
"Panahon na upang mabigyan ng lunas ang kakulangan sa bed capacity ng CNPH," he stated. "Isipin po natin kung paano tayo makatutulong sa problema dahil ang kalutasan nito ay mangangahulugan ng mas magandang serbisyo ng CNPH patungo sa katuparan ng kanilang misyon."
In an interview, Pimentel revealed that an annex with more beds is now in the pipeline to accommodate more patients.
The annex project has the support of Gov. Edgardo "Egay" Tallado and the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.
"The provincial government is not taking the situation lightly," Pimentel stressed.
This, he said, is in line with the hospital's mission of "high quality service and patient-centered satisfaction."