Teatro Ragayano stages 2nd season offerings in tribute to Carlos Arejola

Expected to be among the audience are a number of family members, friends, and avid followers of Arejola from Pili, Camarines Sur and Naga City.
Kuwintas, script and libretto of Arejola, an adaptation of The Translucent Sun by Linda Ty-Casper published in the early 1960s, about the redeeming of a pawned family heirloom is deemed a swan song, because it is the last play that Arejola wrote, completed five days before his demise. It is topbilled by Eilyn L. Nidea, and Nerry Joy I. Villadolid as Sepa; Virna M. Asence and May Christine D. Ducay as Zenaida; with Daniel R. Camacho and Jaysaint P. Aclan as Julio; and Julliene Bien V. Enriquez and Amanda Leigh C. Magpantay as Antonia. Eilyn L. Nidea is the director, and the author of the finale song, Pagmamahal ang Sandigan. Ginalynn D. Parafina, is musical director, who incorporated Arejola’s instructions and wishes in the musical arrangements for the play. Fatima D. Batoon is assistant director.
Panaghoy ng Kalikasan, meanwhile, Arejola’s adaptation of Dalawang Mukha ng Kagubatan by Emelina G. Regis, and directed by Anabel A. Haber, with Alyssa J. Ramos as assistant, depicts the dangers human beings experience as outcomes of their abuse to the environment. The following are the main cast: Margot F. Banania and Aiza Mae O. Palenzuela as Inang Kalikasan; Roseville G. Arieta as Kamatayan; Carmela V. Manonson and Ella S. Llanita as Elena; Jaynard M. Benosa and Denise D. Calindas as Berto; Wilson D. Paalaman and Owen S. Manalo as Jun; Rennan D. Agustin and Jaymar G. Delas Alas as Mang Berto; Cheron Mika D. Vinzon and Berna Mae D. Carandang as Kapitana; Moira Natalei M. Miñada as Kagawad 1; and Casey J. Sarmiento and Jayra E. Paz as Kagawad 2. Also included are the Taumbayan, Puno, and rappers. The finale song is Masdan ang Kapaligiran by Asin accompanied by three guitarists.
In an interview with Anabel A. Haber and Christy G. Rañola, production managers, they stressed the support and appreciation of School Principal II Ana G. Palenzuela. “She steadfastly helps us overcome challenges and continue what we started in Teatro Ragayano with Sir Carlo,” they added.
The Creative Team which includes Georgette R. Imperial, Nilda R. Fuerte and Mary Ann A. Javier in production design; Mary Ann P. Lait, Charis Joy E. Carreon and Jzahn R. Isayas in lights and sounds; Trixie Mae C. Andal and Kaye T. Capisonda in stage managing; Mario R. Candelaria and Katheren Lea C. Nicolas in documentation; Neri F. Cerbo III in campaign; and Cyril L. Abragan and Phoebus B. Miñada in costume and make-up, started their preparations for the staging in late July and early August. “We do our best to follow instructions and specifications of Sir Carlo for the plays,” Imperial admitted.
Teatro Ragayano receives support and assistance on its second season from RNAFS teachers, employees, stakeholders, and Ragay LGU and other local leaders. Moreover, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources through its Sipocot Office donated 200 tree lings for planting. These will be distributed among the audience for them to apply the lessons, and values of the plays: that of nurturing the legacy of environment and family for future generations.
