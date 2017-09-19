SSS transactions jump by 18% in Bicol region, opens bigger branch in Daet

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel F. Dooc said the Luzon Bicol Division facilitated 765,141 transactions during the first semester of 2017, which was higher by 18.21 percent from the same period of last year.
Dooc said that more than half or 57.55 percent of the overall SSS transactions are contribution payments.
“SSS branches in Luzon Bicol Division processed more than 400,000 transactions for contribution payments, followed by registration and loan repayments with over 113,000 and 104,000 respectively. This is a good indication that more members and employers recognize the importance of SSS membership and they make it a habit to pay their contributions and loan amortizations regularly,” Dooc said.
As of first semester of this year, SSS Luzon Bicol Division also processed 77,787 benefit transactions and 29,208 salary loan transactions. Top three branches that received the largest transaction volume were Naga (184,556), Legazpi (192,683), and Daet (96,926).
“Cognizant to the increasing volume of transactions in Bicol region is the public’s constant call for prompt and efficient delivery of benefits and services. That’s why we have decided to continue our branch relocation efforts not only to create bigger office spaces but also to serve our growing number of transacting clients” Dooc added.
The SSS Daet Branch is now relocated to a bigger office space at the Ching Building in Brgy. Lag-on, which caters to 12 barangays, with about 4,179 registered employers and more than 60,000 covered employees, self-employed workers and voluntary members.
Working as a full-service branch, SSS Daet will facilitate several transactions such as issuance of Social Security (SS) number, employer ID number and certificate of registration; payment of contributions and loan; availment of data capture services; issuance of Unified Multi-purpose Identification (UMID) Card; and receipt of salary loan, sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, death and funeral benefit applications.
The formal branch blessing and inauguration of SSS Daet branch was spearheaded by SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel F. Dooc, Camarines Norte, Governor Eduardo Tallado, Daet Mayor Benito Ochoa, Labo Mayor Joseph Ascutia, Panganiban Mayor Ricarte Padilla, Sta. Elena Mayor Emelita Mendoza and Mercedes Mayor Alex Pajarillo, together with other SSS officials. (SSS)