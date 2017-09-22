Screening for Kasanggayahan Festival Queen begins Sept. 27

From the Office of the Provincial Governor of Sorsogon:
When: September 27, 2017 (1:00 pm)Where: Fernando’s Bistro (Bitano, Sorsogon City)
BRING CASUAL WEAR AND 1 PIECE SWIMSUIT. WEAR LIGHT MAKE-UP.
One of the highlights of Kasanggayahan Festival this year, KASANGGAYAHAN FESTIVAL QUEEN 2017 is a beauty pageant depicting Sorsogon’s people and culture slated on October 24, 2017. It will showcase the cultural heritage of the candidates’ display of loveliness and artistry without vulgar display of skin. The promotion of Sorsogon pride, people’s awareness of our bounty, culture and development as a Province will be the main emphasis of the pageant.
QUALIFICATIONS:
1. Must be a naturally born female, single and never been married or given birth to a child.
2. A Filipino citizen. In case of dual citizenship, the candidate should have established at least 6 months residency.
3. At least 17 and not more than 25 years of age.
4. Born in Sorsogon or any of her parents is a naturally born Sorsoganon.
5. At least 5’4 in height.
6. Must represent any municipality or Sorsogon City.
7. Must never been proven of any scandal that tarnished her character.
8. Must possess excellent physical condition, beauty of face and proportionate body structure.
MAJOR AWARDS:
>Kasanggayahan Festival Queen 2017 - P75, 000 cash, trophy, sash and bouquet
>1st Runner Up – P50, 000 cash, trophy, sash and bouquet
>2nd Runner Up – P25, 000 cash, trophy, sash and bouquet
MINOR AWARDS:
>Best in Gown - P5, 000 cash, trophy, sash and bouquet
>Best in Festival Attire - P5, 000 cash, trophy, sash and bouquet
>Best in Swimwear - P5, 000 cash, trophy, sash and bouquet
SPEACIAL AWARDS:
>Gayon Sorsogeña (Miss Photogenic) – P3, 000 cash, photo frame, trophy, sash and bouquet
>Online Choice Award - P3, 000 cash, trophy, sash and bouquet
>Ugaling Sorsogon Award (Miss Congeniality) - P3, 000 cash, trophy, sash and bouquet
>Best Designer Award (Festival) – P5, 000 cash, trophy and bouquet
OTHER THAN THE PRIZES MENTIONED, THE TOP 3 WINNERS WILL BE RECEIVING PACKAGES SUCH AS FREE TRAVEL AND A CHANCE TO REPRESENT THE PROVINCE TO NATIONAL OR INTERNATIONAL COMPETITIONS. Corporate awards from various sponsors shall also be given. Non-winners will be receiving gift packs as consolation prizes.
GENERAL CRITERIA (Festival Queen):
>Beauty of the Face – 25%
>Figure – 25%
>Personality and Bearing – 25%
>Interview – 25%
Minor awards will be judged according to elegance, relevance, decency, authenticity, neatness and functionality of the attire. On the other hand, Gayon Sorsogueña or Miss Photogenic shall depict the face and attitude of a Sorsogueña, while Ugaling Sorsoganon Award shall be chosen by the candidates among themselves. Online Choice Award shall be given to any candidate who shall garner the highest LIKES in an official Facebook account of the Kasanggayahan Festival Queen.
ANY MUNICIPALITY OR THE CITY OF SORSOGON IS ENTITLED TO ONE OR MORE REPRESENTATIVE PROVIDED THEY PASS THE SCREENING.