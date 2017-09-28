Salalima urged to run for Albay 3rd District Representative

This early, a group of Albayanos is pushing for Salalima to run for Congressman in said district.
Lito Tuanqui, former Vice Governor, said of Salalima: "He is a MAN of courage, honor and integrity - a truly ideal PUBLIC SERVANT. His educational background and work experiences speaks well of him. Atty. Rudy Salalima is a graduate of San Beda College, Manila and is from POLANGUI, ALBAY.
In an interview with the BICOL STANDARD, Tuanqui, who is also Salalima's cousin and former classmate, said he [Salalima] "was already asked to run for that position several times previous by his cousin, Cong Joey Sarte Salceda but he declined coz he was with Globe Telecom then."
Salalima is a former chief legal counsel and senior advisor of Globe Telecom.
He also served as Senior Vice President for Corporate and Regulatory Affairs and Managing Director of Ayala Corporation.
He was a former classmate of Pres. Rodrigo Duterte in the San Beda College of Law Class of 1971.
He resigned from his post last Sept. 22.
Presently, Cong. Fernando Gonzalez is the Albay 3rd District Representative. He, however, is on his third and last term as Congressman.