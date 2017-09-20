NKP-NKB hosts 19th Gawad Kilyawan

This year, the 19th Gawad Kilyawan is dubbed as “ORASAN: Mga Agi-aging Ginigirumdom nin Huli sa Tinatanaw na Pagka-aga” is inspired by the 70th founding anniversary of University of Nueva Caceres.
The event is composed of different activities which aim to showcase the works and talents of every organization thru a friendly art competition.
Each activity will be participated in by promising representatives from different academic/non-academic organizations, fraternities and sororities inside the university.
The event is slated on September 27, 2017 at the Students' Pavilion and Sports Palace.