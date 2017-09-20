NKP-NKB hosts 19th Gawad Kilyawan

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

NAGA CITY 9/20/17 (Bicol Standard)--Nu Kappa Phi- Nu Kappa Beta Honor Fraternal Organization in collaboration with UNC Federation of Student Organization, Fraternities and Sororities sponsors the 19th Gawad Kilyawan, an annual art exposition of UNCeans’ aesthetic and artistic skills.

This year, the 19th Gawad Kilyawan is dubbed as “ORASAN: Mga Agi-aging Ginigirumdom nin Huli sa Tinatanaw na Pagka-aga” is inspired by the 70th founding anniversary of University of Nueva Caceres.

The event is composed of different activities which aim to showcase the works and talents of every organization thru a friendly art competition.

Each activity will be participated in by promising representatives from different academic/non-academic organizations, fraternities and sororities inside the university.

The event is slated on September 27, 2017 at the Students' Pavilion and Sports Palace.
