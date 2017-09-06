New DOLE 5 OIC-Regional Director assumes post

LEGAZPI CITY 9/6/17 (Bicol Standard)--Rovelinda A. Dela Rosa vowed to improve labor relations and labor standards as she assumed her post as the new OIC-Regional Director of Department of Labor and Employment Bicol.
Dela Rosa in the simple turnover ceremony here the other day told the media that she will also prioritize ENDO, the Jobstart program, Trabaho, Negosyo at Kabuhayan Jobs Fairs and livelihood programs.
Through Administrative Order No. 345 signed by Labor Sec. Silvestre H. Bello III, the former Assistant Regional Director replaced Atty. Ma. Karina P. Trayvilla who was transferred to the Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns in Manila.
Trayvilla underscored the accomplishments of the office during her term. Among these is the accomplishment regarding ENDO which almost exceeded the target of 2,000 employees.
Dela Rosa, for her part, asked the public for support and assistance in her new task.