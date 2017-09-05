Masbate PNP scores vs illegal fishers

Said fishing boats were allegedly fishing making use of trawl, "hulbot-hulbot" or modified Danish Seine.
PSSupt. Froilan Elopre, Masbate PNP Provincial Director, said this accomplishment was in support of Governor Antonio T. Khos’ call to intensify the campaign against illegal fishing within the territorial waters of the province.
“The provincial government is very supportive on our campaign against illegal fishing by employing a strategic concept and holistic approach dubbed as “Oplan Sagip Karagatan”, aimed towards the upliftment of the economic conditions of marginalized fisherfolks, that’s why we’re doubly inspired,” Elopre said.
The apprehended fishermen are facing charges for violation of Sections 86, 89 and 93 of Republic Act 8550 (The Philippine Fisheries Code).