Kristian Cordero wins Palanca award for Dulang Pampelikula

NAGA CITY 9/2/17 (Bicol Standard)--Bicolano writer Kristian Sendon Cordero is among the awardees honored at last night's 67th Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature in Makati City.
Cordero won second prize in the Dulang Pampelikula category for his work Kulto ni Santiago.
He writes in Filipino, Bikol and Rinconada, and has translated Borges, Kafka, Wilde and Rilke to these languages.
Two of his most recent poetry collections received the 2014 National Book Awards; his debut collection of poetry in his three respective languages won the Madrigal-Gonzales Best First Book Award in 2006.
He is the deputy director of the Ateneo de Naga University Press.
He writes in Filipino, Bikol and Rinconada, and has translated Borges, Kafka, Wilde and Rilke to these languages.
Two of his most recent poetry collections received the 2014 National Book Awards; his debut collection of poetry in his three respective languages won the Madrigal-Gonzales Best First Book Award in 2006.
He is the deputy director of the Ateneo de Naga University Press.