Thursday, September 28, 2017

Home » , , , » Kabayan Partylist grants scholarship to 62 CSur, CNorte studes

Kabayan Partylist grants scholarship to 62 CSur, CNorte studes

Kabayan Partylist Rep. Ron Salo


NAGA CITY 9/28/17 (Bicol Standard)--Kabayan Partylist has announced that 62 students in the provinces of Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte are now scholars under the CHED-Kabayan Partylist Tulong Dunong Program.

Under the scholarship, the students will receive 24,000 per year.

All CHED-accredited schools are covered under the scholarship program.

In addition, at least 18 more scholarship applications are set to be approved in the coming weeks, Jennis Nidea, Focal Person of Kabayan Bicol told the Bicol Standard.

The 62 scholars will gather at the ER Hall, 3rd Floor, Municipal Hall Building, Canaman, Camarines Sur for the formal distribution of the Notice of Awards tomorrow, Sept. 29.

Kabayan Partylist Rep. Ron Salo, meantime, underscored the partylist's commitment to helping give the Filipino youth better opportunities in life through education.
Share:

Featured Post

VG Pimentel lobbies for CNorte hospital upgrade

Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital Photo via https://www.facebook.com/pages/Camarines-Norte-Provincial-Hospital/216874988337215 DAE...

 