Gov’t, private groups formalize partnership for Peñafrancia Festival 2017

City Mayor John Bongat said that the city government and the other members of the reactivated Joint Operations Center (JOC) will work as a team during the duration of the religious celebration in honor of the patroness of Bicol.
JOC members were clustered into task groups. The clusters were divided into medical group, service/support group, and the media/communications group.
The medical group is composed of City Health Office, Philippine Red Cross’ Camarines Sur chapter and the Bicol Medical Center with Department of Health Regional Director Napoleon Arevalo at the helm.
The Metro Naga Water District, Camarines Sur II Electric Cooperative, General Services Office, City Engineers’ Office, City Environment and Natural Resources Office, and the Solid Waste Management Office make up the service/support group.
Other members of the JOC include the Office of the Civil Defense, Philippine Army, Philippine National Police, Philippine Navy, Philippine Air Force, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, Land Transportation Office, Department of Education and the Department of Public Works and Highways.
Also tapped to help ensure the safety of the devotees are the PNP composite teams of the Maritime Group, Highway Patrol Group and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. (PIA)