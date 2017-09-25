Four fatal gunshots end life of Naga City drug suspect

|Photo by Oscar Esmenda/BICOLSTANDARD.COM
According to the police, the suspect engaged in a transaction with the police operatives.
Sensing, however, that he was transacting with a police asset, he tried to flee to the residence of Verginia Canet, which is located in the same zone.
He was overpowered by the police in the master's bedroom.
The police said the suspect tried to draw a firearm while the police tried to arrest him.
The suspect was hit by four shots on the chest, killing him on the spot, according to the SOCO.
In an interview by the Bicol Standard, Canet said he did not know the suspect.
Residents of nearby houses said, however, that Canet and the suspect are in a relationship.
Meantime, the police also discovered a certain Lito Rey inside Canet's house.
Rey, who is a resident of Liboton, said he passed the night in Canet's residence because he was going to Pasacao.
SPO2 Toby Bongon, Naga City Police Office spokesperson, confirmed to this newspaper that Rey is in the drug list and has previously been jailed.
The operation was conducted by the RPDEU, CPDEU and SPDEU in coordination with the PDEA, Bongon said.
Investigation is still underway as of this writing. (With reports from Boyet Paderes and Oscar Esmenda)