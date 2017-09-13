DPWH: No solicitation for Marawi crisis

DPWH issued the warning after Senior Undersecretary Rafael C. Yabut has received reports from DPWH field unit that an unidentified person has called to gather financial contributions for Marawi.
DPWH is reminding the public that as the sub-committee lead agency for reconstruction under the Task Force Bangon Marawi, the agency’s primary role shall be for the immediate repair, rehabilitation and reconstruction of national roads, bridges, public schools and other government buildings and not on finance or fund sourcing of the program.
The public is also advised that the DPWH prohibits any fund raising activity and neither endorsing any person or organization for solicitation from contractors, suppliers and consultants or any private individual.
The public is encouraged to report to DPWH 24/7 Call Center Hotline 165-02 any similar fraudulent activity. (DPWH)