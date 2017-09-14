Thursday, September 14, 2017

Daet Councilor Asis warns against selling tricycle franchise


DAET, Camarines Norte 9/14/17 (Bicol Standard)--Councilor Sherwin Asis reminded those who have tricycle franchise in this town that they are prohibited from selling the same.

"Paalala sa lahat ng mga may prangkisa ng traysikel sa bayan ng daet:
Bawal pong ibenta ang inyong prangkisa o numero," he posted on Facebook.

He added that the post served as a warning against those who post advertisements selling their franchise on said social network.

"Maaari po kayong ipatawag ng tricycle regulatory unit ng munisipyo at bawiin ang inyong prangkisa kung hindi na ninyo gagamitin o kailangan."
