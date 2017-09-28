CSur SP wants Partido Development Authority abolished

The PDA was created by Republic Act No. 7820 (the PDA Charter) and was approved on November 18, 1994.
It covers ten municipalities in Camarines Sur, including Caramoan, Garchitorena, Goa, Lagonoy, Presentacion, Sagnay, San Jose, Siruma, Tinambac, and Tigaon.
"A perfunctory look at the history of PDA would show that when this GOCC was created, the author of its originating House Bill was himself designated as a member of the Board. While the same author was in office, he caused the amendments to the PDA Charter which became embodied in Republic Act No. 8989. These amendments caused the removal of the development and planning coordinator of the Province of Camarines Sur from the PDA Board. Previously, two (2) Provincial Board Members from the third district of Camarines Sur were to province with annual report of activities and finances. This has been deleted by the amended Section 8(b) (4) of the PDA Charter. Previously, Section 10 of the PDA Charter provinded that the provincial governor of Camarines Sur may recommend the administrator to be appointed by the Board. Again, this was deleted to remove checks and balances essential to the transparent operation of the government corporation," the resolution reads.
"It now appears that the PDA was created to further political ends rather than to serve its constituents," it continues. "Almost twenty-three years later, we have come to realize that the creation of the PDA was an exercise in futility, resulting merely in the duplication of functions already properly vested by the Local Government Code to other offices."
Prior to this, six out of ten municipal mayors belonging to the Partido District also signed a resolution urging the dissolution of the PDA.