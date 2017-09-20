Cracks show anew in San Jose Bridge

|Photo by Oscar Esmenda/BICOLSTANDARD.COM
The larger of the cracks measures approximately twelve inches in width while the smaller one is about three inches.
In an interview with the BICOL STANDARD, Mayor Tom Bongalonta said the repair of the cracks is the responsibility of the Department of Public Works and Highways.
"An DPWH an dapat mag-asikaso kan problemang ini. Dai ngani sinda nagpapaisi sa LGU sa pig-implementar na project. Dai sinda matakot sakuya ta dai man ako nagpaparahagad-hagad nin kwarta," (The DPWH should be the one to focus on the problem. They don't even coordinate with the LGU in implementing the project. They shouldn't be afraid of me because I don't ask for money) Bongalonta said.
In a related development, the Sangguniang Bayan of Pili has brought the concern to the attention of the Office of DPWH Sec. Mark Villar.
Sangguniang Bayan member Paul Manaog, who has been very vocal about the problem, stressed again that the problem is urgent as it concerns the safety of the public.
Last month, a team from the DPWH central office inspected the bridge and conducted several tests.
They have yet to release the results of the investigation to the public.