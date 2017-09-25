Comelec to translate voter instructions into Bicol, 5 other languages

In a bid to minimize probabilities of voter errors, voter instructions for the October 23 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls will be provided in Bicol, Waray, Kapampangan, Bisaya, Ilokano, and Ilonggo.
This is according to Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez, who added that initiative is based on Minute Resolution No. 17-0503.
"The Commission resolves to approve the translation of instructions in native dialects, which will be posted in all precincts nationwide in connection with the October 23 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE)," the Minute Resolution said.
The order noted that translated instructions in all precincts nationwide must be printed on bond papers and must be posted or attached to the cover of the Ballot Secrecy Folder.
For the sake of uniformity, all local Election Officers shall use the template/design to be prepared by the Comelec Education and Information Department and make available for download at the commission's official website.
