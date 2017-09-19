COMELEC moves barangay, SK election period, period of filing of COCs, campaign period

Election period - the election period will now commence on 1 October 2017, and will run until 30 October 2017.
Filing of Certificates of Candidacy - the period for filing COCs will commence on 5 October 2017 and will end on 11 October 2017.
Campaign Period - the period for campaigning will run from 12 October 2017 until 22 October 2017.
In light of these changes, please note that the effectivity of various election prohibitions - particularly the Gun Ban - will likewise be moved. The Gun Ban, therefore, will commence on 1 October 2017, and not on the 23rd of September 2017 as indicated previously. The period for the filing of applications for exemption from the Gun Ban, however, will still commence on 21 September 2017 as previously scheduled.