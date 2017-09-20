CNorte punong brgy falls in entrapment op

DAET, Camarines Norte 9/20/17 (Bicol Standard)--A punong barangay was arrested in an entrapment operation for robbery extortion yesterday at around 3:45 p.m. at Freedom Park, Provincial Capitol Compound, Daet, Camarines Norte.
Ramon Avendano y Gonzales, of legal age, punong barangay, and resident of Barangay Manlucugan, Vinzons, Camarines Norte asked for P300,000.00 from victim Salve Delos Santos y Mago, the Vinzons police said.
Said money was for the retraction of the case for violation of Republic Act 7610 (Anti-Child Abuse Act) in which said barangay official was the complainant against the Delos Santos.
After negotiation, they agreed to the amount of Php170,000.00 since according to said baranagy official he will give some money to a certain media practitioner in the province.
The entrapment operation resulted to the arrest of the punong barangay and the recovery of the following items: Php 20,000.00; Php5,000.00 notarized entrapment money; case folder for violation of Republic Act 7610; “Kasunduan” dated September 18, 2017, signed by Punong Barangay Ramon Avendaño; two (2) pieces of live ammunition for caliber .45 pistol; and one cellular phone containing the conversations of the victim and the said media practitioner.
The punong barangay is presently under the custody of the Vinzons Municipal Police Station while the case against him is being prepared.