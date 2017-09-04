Classes suspended in Naga City on Sept. 8 for Traslacion

This is view of the staging of the annual Peñafrancia Traslacion Procession or the Transfer of the image of Nuestra Señora de Peñafrancia from the Peñafrancia Shrine to Naga Metropolitan Cathedral, an event attended by thousands of devotees and pilgrims, and upon the recommendation of the Peñafrancia Inter-Agency Task Force – Joint Operations Center.
In addition, work in all departments and offices in the City Government of Naga, as well as in all government offices and/or agencies in the territorial jurisdiction of Naga City are likewise suspended on 8 September 2017, Friday, from 11:00AM, except those involved in the maintenance of peace and order, traffic enforcement, disaster and risk reduction management, health and sanitation, Central Bicol Station Operation, Naga City Abattoir Operation and solid waste management services.
Private entities are also encouraged to adopt this advisory, the advisory reads.
The advisory is issued to ensure public order, safety and convenience and reduce traffic congestion during the occasion.