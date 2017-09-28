CIDT to question dismissal of complaint vs. arrested cockfighters

This is for contesting the Provincial Prosecutor's dismissal of the criminal complaint filed against 60 individuals who were apprehended on Monday inside the Camaligan Sports Complex for being allegedly involved in illegal cockfighting.
The Provincial Prosecutor dismissed the case "for lack of probable cause" and directed the CIDT to "release the arrested individuals unless they are detained for any other lawful cause."
According to the Inquest Resolution, the apprehended persons were able to show a Business Permit and a Special Permit issued by the local government of Camaligan, Camarines Sur.
In an exclusive interview by the BICOL STANDARD, Fabia pointed out that his team raided said cockpit while the 60 persons were holding a cockfighting activity on a Monday, which is expressly prohibited under Presidential Decree 449 (Cockfighting Decree).
Fabia said the suspects were rounded up by the cops in flagrante delicto together with other pieces of evidence including 53 fighting cocks, 19 gaffs, one tally board, one bundle bet slip, and bet money amounting to P11,560.00 in different denominations. (With report from Joe Caguimbal, photo by Oscar Esmenda)