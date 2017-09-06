Chiz bucks proposal to rename Sorsogon State College after late father

Escudero, son of the late congressman, said he will not adopt the bill in its present form out of delicadeza and will instead refer the proposal back to its original form, which proposes SSC's university conversion to be known as Sorsogon State University.
"While our family appreciates the move of my late father's colleagues in the lower house to name the Sorsogon College after him, I will not and cannot adopt the same once the bill is transmitted to the Senate for conflict of interest. I will refer the bill back to its original form as filed," the senator said.
House Bill No. 6203 seeks to convert the Sorsogon State College into a state university with Rep. Evelina Escudero, the senator's mother, and Representatives Deogracias Ramos and Anthony Bravo as authors.
During the period of amendments, House Majority Leader Rodolfo Farinas moved and got the majority's support to endorse SSC's conversion but to also name it after the late Congressman Escudero.
"I am throwing my support all the way for the conversion of this gem of an educational institution in my province. It has already earned its rightful place to be conferred a university status by producing top-notch graduates who can compete globally. But I will not, during my term in the Senate, advocate to name a government project after my father or any relative for that matter," Escudero said.
The SSC has been granted its present status from an arts and trades college through the late Congressman Salvador H. Escudero III's authorship in 1993.
"SSC has earned its stripes. It deserves to become a state university. To maintain objectivity and fairness to the public and its money entrusted to the government by way of taxes, SSC should be converted and should be rightfully named Sorsogon State University," the senator said.