Catanduanes resident found guilty of vote-buying

VIRAC, Catanduanes 9/12/17 (Bicol Standard)-- A resident of Bato, Catanduanes, who was a leader during the 2013 synchronized barangay and SK elections, was found guilty of the crime of vote-buying defined under the Omnibus Election Code.
Susan Palomer y Traquena has been sentenced to suffer the indeterminate penalty of imprisonment from two years as minumum to four years as maximum and shall not be subject to probation.
In addition, she is disqualified from holding public office and deprived of the right of suffrage, according the decision signed by Presiding Judge Lelu P. Contreras of the Regional Trial Court Branch 43 Virac, Catanduanes on Sept. 5, 2017.
According to the judgment, Palomer willfully, unlawfully and feloniously gave Alex Bobis y Teves, a resident and a voter of Barangay Binanuahan, Municipality of Bato, a piece of campaign material.
The material, which read "Iboto Apolio 'Polo' Taroy para Kapitan," followed by a line-up of candidates for barangay kagawad, was stapled to a P100 bill.
The same had the purpose of inducing the said voter to vote for the persons whose names were listed in the said material.
The incident occured on or about 6 a.m. on October 28, 2013, on the date of the synchronized barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.
Palomer was charged for and was found guilty of violation of Article XXII, Section 261, paragraph (a) of the Omnibus Election Code, as amended. (With report from Ramil Soliveres)