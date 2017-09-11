Bicolana crowned Miss Nature Intercontinental 2017

NAGA CITY 9/11/17 (Bicol Standard)--A Bicolana from Iriga City was crowned Miss Nature Intercontinental 2017 in Szczecin, Poland yesterday.
Sarah Christine Bona is the first Filipina to win the crown.
Bona, who was one of the official candidates in the Binibining Pilipinas 2016, is 26 years old.
She is a business woman, registered nurse, licensed midwife, and certified caregiver.
Miss Nature Intercontinental is an international beauty contest combined with projects related to nature conservation, environmental education, information on global industry development and its environmental impact, and promoting healthy lifestyles for both children and adults.