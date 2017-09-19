Bicolana bags 1st gold for PH in 9th ASEAN Para Games

Cendy Asusano, a mother of a three-year-old girl, and a newcomer of the Para Games, said: "Lagi lang ako nagdadasal na bigyan ako ng Panginoon ng lakas at sana magtagumpay" (I always pray to God to give me strength and hopefully become triumphant).
“Gusto ko ipakita na kaya kahit may kapansanan ako (I want to show that I can do it even if I am differently-abled),” said Asusano to the media.
She registered 13.04 meters on her third try in the competition.
The Bicolana para athlete who resides in Santo Rosario, Bulacan has been training since January 2017.
She is a double gold medalist (javelin and discus throw) in the 2015 Philippine National Games (PNG), a sports program of Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).