Bicol gets 140,000 sacks of rice from Vietnam

LEGAZPI CITY 9/7/2017 (Bicol Standard)--To augment the low stock of rice in the region, some 140,000 sacks of well-milled, long grain white rice from Vietnam arrived in Tabaco City yesterday, NFA Bicol announced.
Among the six provinces, Camarines Sur will receive the biggest allocation with 40,000 sacks. Albay will get 31,000; Sorsogon, 25,000; Catanduanes, 12,000, and Masbate, 12,000.
Said sacks of rice will be brought to NFA warehouses in the coming days.
The rice came from supplier Hiep Loi, aboard MV Thanh Ba and MV Vimaru Pearl.