Aquinas U is now UST Legazpi

This after Securities and Exchange Commission Director Marylou Duka-Castillo signed the Certificate of Filing of Amended Articles of Incorporation of UST-Legazpi on Sept. 12, 2017.
The certificate is copy annexed, adopted on March 20, 2017 by majority vote of the Board of Trustees and by the vote of more than two-thirds of the members of the corporation, and certified under oath by the Corporate Secretary and a majority of the said Board was approved by the Commission on this date pursuant to the provisions of Section 16 of the Corporation Code of the Philippines.