Almost P2-M worth of jewelry allegedly stolen in Pili

PILI, Camarines Sur 9/6/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Jewelry items amounting to almost Php2 million were reported missing by the grandson of spouses Juan Go y Dy and Maria Clemente Go in this town yesterday.

The grandson, Jon James Go y Cepeda, said they believe the pieces of jewelry were taken by the housemaid Josie Asor y Doe who left the residence without their knowledge or approval, according to the police report.

Among the missing items are a set of blue sapphire items valued at around Php750,000.00, a set of diamond pieces amounting to more or less Php600,000, and a set of pearl items amounting to around Php600,000.00.

Go said they reported the incident late because his grandfather was hospitalized in Naga City.

Follow-up investigation regarding the incident is still being conducted as of this report.
