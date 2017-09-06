Almost P2-M worth of jewelry allegedly stolen in Pili

The grandson, Jon James Go y Cepeda, said they believe the pieces of jewelry were taken by the housemaid Josie Asor y Doe who left the residence without their knowledge or approval, according to the police report.
Among the missing items are a set of blue sapphire items valued at around Php750,000.00, a set of diamond pieces amounting to more or less Php600,000, and a set of pearl items amounting to around Php600,000.00.
Go said they reported the incident late because his grandfather was hospitalized in Naga City.
Follow-up investigation regarding the incident is still being conducted as of this report.