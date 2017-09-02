Alleged Concepcion Gang member nabbed in Libon, Albay

Alwin De Dios Cabrillias, also known as "Nonong," 39 years old, married, unemployed, and a resident of Barangay Alongong, Libon Albay has a standing warrant of arrest for three counts of murder, the police said.
Prior to the arrest, the police received information of the presence of alleged members of the Concepcion Criminal Gang who are planning to liquidate a certain Muslim personality who was a resident of Sitio Balinsayawan, Barangay Macabugos, Libon, Albay, the police added.
The suspect was apprehended along with several pieces of evidence including a .45 caliber pistol marked COLT 1911 and two magazines loaded with nine pieces of ammunition.