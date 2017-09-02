Saturday, September 2, 2017

Home » , , » Alleged Concepcion Gang member nabbed in Libon, Albay

Alleged Concepcion Gang member nabbed in Libon, Albay


LEGAZPI CITY 9/2/17 (Bicol Standard)--An alleged member of the notorious Concepcion Criminal Gang was arrested last night at Sitio Balinsayawan, Barangay Macabugos, Libon, Albay by joints elements of the police.

Alwin De Dios Cabrillias, also known as "Nonong," 39 years old, married, unemployed, and a resident of Barangay Alongong, Libon Albay has a standing warrant of arrest for three counts of murder, the police said.

Prior to the arrest, the police received information of the presence of alleged members of the Concepcion Criminal Gang who are planning to liquidate a certain Muslim personality who was a resident of Sitio Balinsayawan, Barangay Macabugos, Libon, Albay, the police added.

The suspect was apprehended along with several pieces of evidence including a .45 caliber pistol marked COLT 1911 and two magazines loaded with nine pieces of ammunition.
Share:

Featured Post

Graceland factory stinks; City Hall inaction blamed

Grease-Wastewater Traps. Along Barlin St., Sta. Cruz, Naga City Photo courtesy of Clarito Limjoco NAGA CITY 8/30/17 (Bicol Standard...

 