AdNU researchers to bare results of poverty, governance poll in Naga City

NAGA CITY 9/25/17 (Bicol Standard)--The Ateneo Student Researchers Pool (ASRP) will reveal the results of the 2017 Third Quarter Naga City Poverty and Governance Public Opinion Poll tomorrow, September 26 at the Fr. James O'Brien, S.J. Library, Ateneo de Naga University (AdNU).
Samantha Joy S. Ventura, ASRP President said the poll was conducted from July 9 to August 11, 2017.
A representative sample of 400 Naguenos were interviewed regarding their opinions on povery and hunger situation, traffic conditions, local governance, the smoking ba, local crime incidence, and perception on security, national government's tax reform package and religiosity.
The survey also included the satisfaction ratings of selected national and local government officials.
The poll was done under the guidance of the Ateneo Social Science Research Center of the Ateneo de Naga University.