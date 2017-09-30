30 houses razed in Masbate fire

MASBATE CITY 9/4/17 (Bicol Standard) -- At least thirty houses were razed by the fire that hit Purok 3, Barangay Kinamaligan, Masbate City at around 9:42 Sunday morning.
The fire started in the residence of Junie Vergara y Cantuba, the police said.
The fire spread to the other houses which were made mostly of light materials.
The Bureau of Fire Protection declared fire out at 12:30 p.m. of the same date.
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire and the amount of damage as of this writing.