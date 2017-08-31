San Fernando's Mayor Mabulo suspended

NAGA CITY 8/31/17 (Bicol Standard) – Mayor Fermin Mabulo of San Fernando, Camarines Sur has been suspended for three months and one day by the Ombudsman after he was found guilty of Simple Misconduct.
He (Mabulo) explained that in 2013, while he was the head of the Sagip Kalikasan Task Force of the Province of Camarines Sur, he was ordered by the governor to apprehend illegal loggers, miners, quarry operators and other perpetrators of illegal activities that brought about the filing of numerouns cases against him.
Of the many cases that were filed against him, Mabulo said all, except one prospered, which was the basis for this suspesnsion order.
Meanwhile, he and his lawyer had done their best to convince the Ombudsman that the three months and one day suspension is detrimental to the mandate given to him by the people who elected him to office.
“The offense--if indeed there was--happened in 2013, when I was in an appointive capacity. I’m sure a huge amount passed hands in that office to arrive at this stupid decision,” he said on Facebook.
“I would, however, abide by the decision and respect the Rule of Law,” he said.
Mabulo said in the same Facebook post that because of this three months and one day suspension, he will have more time for his family, business, his animals and cacao plants.
Mabulo is the President of the Municipal League of Municipalities of Camarines Sur.