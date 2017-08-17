Pili mayor gets death threats

In an interview by the Bicol Standard, Bongalonta revealed that he got the threats via cellphone calls from a number that was not known to him.
Allegedly, he was threatened that he will not be allowed back into his position as mayor.
He said, however, that he is not afraid of the threats.
“If the person were really serious about killing me, he would simply do it and not go through the trouble of warning me,” he said.
“Regardless, we are tightening our security by asking for assistance from the police.”
“I believe this is politically-motivated,” he declared.
His detractors, on the other hand, said the mayor is simply seeking for sympathy.
Previously, Bongalonta was imposed a two-month preventive suspension by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Camarines Sur in an administrative case filed against him.