Mayor Bongalonta faces new graft complaint

The complainants alleged that Bongalonta should be held liable for violation of Section 3 (e) of RA 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act), Grave Misconduct, Grave Abuse of Authority, Oppression, and Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service.
The four complainants are Norma N. Eligoyo, Joy Reonal, Fatima Grace Divino, and Annabelle Frago. Of the four complainants, however, only Eligoyo, Reonal, and Frago affixed their signature on the document.
Among the allegations hurled against Bongalonta were his "unilateral, capricious, and whimsical rescinding of the Contract of Service of the job order employees without any justifiable ground or reason for the same."
"The act is an oppressive, abusive, vindictivem and malevolent conduct that caused undue injury to us [complainants] and the other Job order employees numbering to more than 150 persons, more or less," the complaint reads.
They further claimed that they should not have been removed because of the contractual obligation that was entered into between the municipality and the herein complainants that was signed by Acting Mayor Rogelio Raymond Regondola while Bongalonta was serving his preventive suspension .
They believe that they should not have been terminated because the valid grounds for termination are only: end of contract period, lack of funds, or when the services are no longer required.
None of the valid grounds for termination were present when they were terminated, they alleged.
They also expounded that after their termination, they were immediately replaced by people who are loyal to Bongalonta.
This complaint was sworn to before Prosecutor Rommel Chrisante F. Agbayani.
Mayor Bongalonta has not issued a statement as of this writing (With report from Joe Caguimbal).