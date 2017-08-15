Masbate's Villalobos Gang leader falls

Villalobos was 36 years old, married, jobless, and a resident of Brgy, Guinbanwahan, Balud, Masbate.
According to the police report, the joint PNP operatives knocked at the door of the suspect and identified themselves as cops.
The suspect then took his firearm that was concealed under his pillow and aimed it at the operating team.
The team leader then shot the suspect, injuring him.
The suspect was rushed to Balud Municipal Hospital, Balud, Masbate but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Villalobos, the police said, is the leader of the dreaded Villalobos Criminal Gang responsible for robbery extortion, gun-for-hire and illegal drug activities in the municipality of Balud and nearby municipalities.
He was also included in the drug watchlist personalities as high value target (HVT) and was a revolutionary tax collector of the New People's Army in the area.
Several items were recovered from the crime scene, including a revolver, a fired cartridge, and sachets of a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.
The recovered pieces of evidence will be returned to the issuing court and subjected to laboratory examination.