Masbate Vice Gov named Outstanding Local Legislator 2017

MASBATE CITY 8/31/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Masbate Vice Governor Kaye Revil has been named as Outstanding Local Legislator by award-giving body Superbrands Marketing International for the year 2017.

Revil was recognized as a public servant who participates actively towards nation-building, particularly in local legislation.

The young legislator, who is also a lawyer, was awarded based on overall performance, with emphasis on social and environmental responsibility and projects for education, health, security, infrastructure and livelihood.
