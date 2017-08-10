Cops arrest spouse of Camaligan CSur mayor

CAMALIGAN, CSur (BICOL STANDARD) – Fifteen persons including Uzo Hirose, husband of Camaligan town mayor Marilou M. Hirose, were apprehended yesterday (August 9) upon complaint of the town’s chief executive for the crime of theft.
The record shows that at about 9:30 am the following persons were arrested by the local police operatives, namely: Hosie Tomita, 58 years old, Married, Secretary of Dragon Maru Company; Cyril Alimuin y Dayto, 31 years old, Single, of Bgy San Lucas, Camaligan, Camarines Sur;Renato Cutora y Gloria, 36 years old, Married, DOB: July 17, 1981, of Brgy. Balele, Tanauan, Batangas;Jose Tacorda y Buenaflor, 36 years old, Married, DOB: July 6, 1981, of Brgy. Salvacion, Tigaon, Camarines Sur;Christopher Tejero y Cambaling, 25 years old, Married, DOB: March 5, 1992, of Zone-4, Brgy. Dugcal, Camaligan, Camarines Sur;Rolly Manalastas y Alfie, 24 years old, Married, DOB: April 6, 1993, of Brgy. Namwar, Gainza, , Camarines Sur;Alex Fullantes y Refolloso, 22 years old, Single, DOB: April 8, 1995, of Zone-5, Brgy. Dugcal, Camaligan, , Camarines Sur;Jheoyie Antonio y Francisco, 47 years old, Married, DOB: November 7, 1969, of Brgy. Dahilig, Gainza, Camarines Sur; Justino Fedelino y Beljica, 26 years old, Married, DOB: July 31, 1991, of Brgy. Dahilig, Camarines Sur; Jhunbel Angeles y Buenconsejo, 21 years old, Single, DOB: March 18, 1996, of Brgy. Dahilig, Gainza, Camarines Sur;Marlon Angeles y Priel, 19 years old, Single, DOB: January 24, 1998, of Brgy. Dahilig, Gainza, Camarines Sur; Christian Brian Alfonso y Agravante, 19 years old, Single, DOB: June 13, 1998, of Brgy. Dahilig, Gainza, Camarines Sur;Ronnele Agna y Billarda, 18 years old, Single, DOB October10, 1998, of Brgy. Dahilig, Gainza, Camarines Sur and Jeorgia Angeles y Buenconsejo, 18 years old, Single, DOB: December 11, 1998, of Brgy. Dahilig, Gainza, Camarines Sur.
The arrest was made while the above named persons were loading the fish net allegedly owned by Mayor Hirose at the Fishing Port at Barangay Dugcal, here.
The fish net is valued at more or less P1,000,000.00.
Upon the arrest, Hosie Tomita said that he was ordered by Uzo Hirose to hire people and load the said fish net in the truck bearing Plate Number RJY 951.
The arrested persons were brought to the Municipal Police Station here together with the fishing net.
It was also learned that the Mrs Hirose and husband Uzo Hirose have been living separately.