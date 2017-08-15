Group thumbs down release of flying lanterns in Legazpi City

Tuesday, August 15, 2017

LEGAZPI CITY 8/15/17 (Bicol Standard)-- A petition to stop this the release of flying lanterns or sky lanterns in this city on August 16 has been launched online.

The campaign, which was created by Rodne Galicha, raised the concern that the flying lanterns cause a negative impact on local fauna. They likewise pose a fire hazard, according to the campaign.

The campaign is addressed to the City Government of Legazpi, Albay; Legazpi Office of the City Environment and Natural Resources; Provincial Government of Albay; and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

"With enough signatures we plan to talk to the organizers of the event to convince them that it is not necessary to do an event so harmful and wasteful. We propose a zero impact alternative such as a green collective meditation event," the petition reads.

The petition was launched yesterday, August 14.

As of this writing, 607 persons have signed the petition.

Said lantern activity is part of the festivities of the Legazpi Weekend Market.
