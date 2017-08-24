Fake shabu triggers shooting of 17-year-old boy in Albay

In an interview by the Bicol Standard, Information Officer PCI Arthur Gomez of the Albay Provincial Police Office said the minor had just taken his girlfriend to school when two persons on a motorcycle poked a knife at his side and told him to get on board.
Sandwiched between the two persons, the minor was brought to Malilipot town.
Upon reaching the place, the minor noticed that another motorcycle-riding person followed them.
The group brought him to Barangay Comon, Tabaco City.
He was ordered to tell them the whereabouts of his friend who allegedly sold them tawas passed off as shabu for P20,000.
When he did not give them the information, he was shot at the buttocks.
He fell on the ground and was shot again at the back and legs.
The minor was left for dead.
A few minutes later, he was able to crawl and walk for about a kilometer and sought the help of a barangay official.
The barangay official brought him to the hospital for medical attention.
A team of investigators is presently on the case.
As of this writing, the suspects have not been apprehended.