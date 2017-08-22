Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Church seeks prayers, justice for Kian

Photo via St. Jude Thaddeus Parish

NAGA CITY 8/22/17 (Bicol Standard)--The Archdiocese of Caceres is appealing for prayers for 17-year-old Kian Loyd Delos Santos, who was killed recently in a raid in Caloocan City.

In a statement issued earlier today, Archbishop Rolando J. Tria Tirona, OCD said they are grieving with the family of Delos Santos and crying out for justice after the teenager was "BRUTALLY KILLED BY SOME BLOOD THIRSTY CALOOCAN POLICEMEN."

"WE CRY OUT FOR JUSTICE! DAI NA LIGTAS AN SATONG MGA AKI! KAGURANGNAN, TABANGI KAMI! MAHAL NA INA, AMPONA AN SAMONG MGA AKI!" the statement reads.

Churches under the Archdiocese discussed the war on drugs in masses last Sunday.

Meantime, the St. Jude Thaddeus Parish here announced that it will ring the grieving church bells every 8 p.m. to invite parishioners to a 15-minute silent prayer as it "weeps with the Nation for the countless citizens murdered by the government."

