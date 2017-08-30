CBSUA grad tops 2017 Agricultural Engineering Board

PILI, Camarines Sur 8/30/17 (Bicol Standard) –An alumnus of the Central Bicol State University of Agriculture (CBSUA) has once again landed himself in the top ten in the recently concluded Board Exams for Agricultural Engineers given by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).
John Jeric Avila Batanes of the CBSUA got the fifth highest score among those who took the exams.
Included in the top ten are the following: (1) Christian Jake Espiritu Villamar, Central Luzon State University; (2) Rod Cadalig Dumanog, Benguet State-La Trinidad; (3)Ryan Cabangbang Ancheto, Isabela State University- Echague; (4) Camille Guhit Martinez, University of the Philippines, Los Banos; 5) John Jerik Avila Batanes; (6) Elman Cantero Torres, University of Rizal System –Tanay; (7) Deel Balestramon Lucena, Central Philippine University; (8) Eric Jhosua Delima Ballesteros, University of Southestern Philippines –Tagum; (9) Melrose Marges Salona, Cavite State University (Don Severeno Agricultural College) and (10) Francis Pallones Diocton, Visayas State University (VISCA, LSU) Baybay.
The examination result was released two (2) days after the last day of the board examination.