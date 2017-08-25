20,000 eggs donated to Sorsogon province

|Photo by Edgar Tumangan
The businessmen, identified as Llone Lim at Cris Valeña of Gubat, Sorsogon made the decision to donate the eggs after they were unable to secure permits due to the ongoing bird flu-related restrictions.
The eggs came from a poultry in Gubat, Sorsogon.
Lim and Valeña initially wanted to transport a truck carrying the eggs from Matnog port to Allen, Northern Samar.
Meantime, Dr. Enrique Espiritu of the Veterinary Office in Sorsogon confirmed that the eggs were safe to consume.
The eggs were distributed to locals and inmates of the Sorsogon Provincial Jail earlier today. (With report from Edgar Tumangan)